Press release from Western Carolina University:

The “Me Too” movement on social media and the resulting public discussion about sexual assault and sexual harassment have put employers on notice that such behaviors will not be tolerated in the workplace.

To ensure that employers know the law and have appropriate policies in place to address sexual harassment, Western Carolina University will offer a half-day workshop titled “Reduce the Risk of Sexual Harassment: Know How to Act and React” from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday, April 12, at the university’s instructional site at Biltmore Park in Asheville.

Jon Yarbrough, an attorney with Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, a national labor and employer law firm located in Asheville, will lead the workshop.

“Sexual harassment claims are inundating the news, so it’s critical all employees, managers, owners and human resource officials know how to effectively handle these situations,” Yarbrough said.

The workshop is designed to provide participants with a better understanding of the law related to sexual harassment and information on how to create and communicate appropriate policies and how to implement best practices to avoid and address harassment in the workplace.

The cost for the workshop is $79 for those registering before Sunday, April 1; thereafter the cost is $95. The fee covers a networking luncheon as well as the opportunity to receive four professional development credits from the Society for Human Resource Management upon successful completion of the workshop.

For more information and to register, go to pdp.wcu.edu and click on the link in the section for “HR, Communication and Management Workshops,” or contact Jill Thompson, associate director of professional development, at 828-227-3070.

WCU’s Division of Educational Outreach extends access to education and training through innovative courses, programs and services for individuals and communities both locally and globally. For more information, go to edoutreach.wcu.edu.