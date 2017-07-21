Press release from Autobell Car Wash, Inc.:

CHARLOTTE (July 20, 2017) – Autobell® Car Wash has announced the winners of its inaugural Teachers That ShineSM contest, launched this year during May’s National Teacher Appreciation Week. Autobell developed the contest to recognize outstanding educators in each of the car wash company’s markets in North and South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, and Maryland.

The contest was open to current pre-K through college teachers at accredited public and private schools who live within 50 miles of an Autobell Car Wash location. Nominations were accepted from students, parents, peers, and/or principals who acknowledged the positive, lasting impression the teacher has made. One grand prize winner of $1,000 was chosen in each of the company’s eight markets, with one second prize per market of a $100 Autobell gift card.

The grand prize winner for the Western North Carolina market is Randy Pressley, a math teacher at Tuscola High School in Waynesville, NC, with second prize going to Dean Sigsworth at Fletcher Academy in Fletcher, NC.

“Having known Mr. Pressley for the past two years from the three courses that my daughter has taken with him, I can say without a doubt he has had the most influence on her and all of the students that he has instructed,” elaborated nominator Dr. Read L. Patten. “They all agree he is the best teacher they have ever had and that he challenges them to be the best students they can be. He truly cares about each student and their ability to understand the material he teaches. His students have excelled in their math scores on SATs and ACTs, being well prepared for college.”

As America’s second largest full-service car wash company with 77 stores in five states, Charlotte-based Autobell operates locations in the metro areas of Atlanta, GA; Charleston, SC; Charlotte, Greensboro, Raleigh, and Western NC; Norfolk, VA; and Washington, DC. For more information, visit autobell.com.