Press release from Western North Carolina Regional Air Quality Agency:
Below is the agenda for the WNCRAQA board meeting scheduled for Monday, November 13, 2017 at 4 p.m. in the Buncombe County Planning and Development Board Room located at 30 Valley Street, Asheville, NC 28801.
I. Public Comment Protocol Announcement
II. Adjustment and approval of agenda
III.Consent Agenda:
A. Approval of minutes from September 26, 2017.
IV. Director’s Report:
A. Ozone Season Update
B. Duke Energy Progress Title V Petition Update
C. Sewage Sludge Incinerator Delegation Request Update
D. WNC Pallet
E. Jacob Holm Complaint
F. Facility Operating Permits (Renewals)
V. New Business:
A. Proposal of Regulatory Changes
B. Legal Counsel Report
VI. Other Business:
A. Advisory Committee Report – Dean Kahl
B. Calendar
1. Next Regular Scheduled meeting is January 9, 2018
2. 2018 Meetings Calendar
C. Announcements
VII. Public Comment
VIII. Adjournment
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.