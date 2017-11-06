Press release from Western North Carolina Regional Air Quality Agency:

Below is the agenda for the WNCRAQA board meeting scheduled for Monday, November 13, 2017 at 4 p.m. in the Buncombe County Planning and Development Board Room located at 30 Valley Street, Asheville, NC 28801.

I. Public Comment Protocol Announcement

II. Adjustment and approval of agenda

III.Consent Agenda:

A. Approval of minutes from September 26, 2017.

IV. Director’s Report:

A. Ozone Season Update

B. Duke Energy Progress Title V Petition Update

C. Sewage Sludge Incinerator Delegation Request Update

D. WNC Pallet

E. Jacob Holm Complaint

F. Facility Operating Permits (Renewals)

V. New Business:

A. Proposal of Regulatory Changes

B. Legal Counsel Report

VI. Other Business:

A. Advisory Committee Report – Dean Kahl

B. Calendar

1. Next Regular Scheduled meeting is January 9, 2018

2. 2018 Meetings Calendar

C. Announcements

VII. Public Comment

VIII. Adjournment