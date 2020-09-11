Press release from Western North Carolina VA Health Care System:

Starting Monday, Sept. 14, all enrolled Veterans at the Western North Carolina VA Health Care System will have the opportunity to receive a free flu shot. There are three opportunities:

Option 1: Scheduled appointments. Veterans who already have a scheduled appointment, may receive their flu shot at that time. This includes Primary Care, Specialty Care Clinics and appointments at the Franklin, Hickory and Rutherford County Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs).

Option 2: New This Year… Flu Shot “Drive Thru” Clinic. Flu shots will be available curbside during designated times (see table below) at the Charles George VA Medical Center and the Rutherford County, Franklin, and Hickory CBOCs.

Option 3: Community Care Network: Starting Sept. 1, enrolled Veterans (active within the past 24 months) can receive a flu shot through the Community Care Network (CCN). CCN retail pharmacies or urgent care/walk-in care (standalone visit) will provide flu shots at no cost with no co-payment. Retail pharmacy examples are CVS Pharmacy and Walmart Pharmacy.

Drive-Thru Flu-Shot Clinic Schedule

Charles George VA Medical Center

Sept. 21 through 25, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 through Oct. 2, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Every Wednesday and Friday in October (Oct. 7, 9, 14, 16, 21, 23, 28 & 30) from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (*Saturday)

Franklin CBOC

Sept. 22 and 28, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sept. 25, 8 a.m. to noon

Oct. 6, 8 & 15, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hickory CBOC

Sept. 22, 24 and 29, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oct. 1, 6, 8, 13 & 15, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oct. 7 and 14, 8 a.m. to noon

Rutherford County CBOC (in Forest City)

Sept. 22 and 28, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sept. 25, 8 a.m. to noon

Oct. 6, 8 and 15, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What to Expect at the Drive-Thru Clinic

Q. Do I need an appointment?

A. No appointment required.

Q. What are the dates and times?

A. See table above for facility and CBOC dates and times.

Q. Can I receive the high-dose vaccine?

A. Yes, Veterans 65 years or older will be offered the high-dose vaccine.

Q. What should I wear?

A. On the day of the clinic, Veterans should wear a loose-fitting short sleeve shirt (or tank top), as they will need to roll up their sleeve.

Q. What can I expect?

A. Veterans will receive a handout about the influenza vaccine and a list of allergy questions. The nurse will administer a flu shot while Veterans sit in their vehicle. For everyone’s safety, Veterans are asked to stay in their cars. After receiving the flu shot, Veterans will be directed to a parking area to wait 15 minutes for monitoring. Although rare, allergic reactions can occur.

Q. What special precautions will be used to prevent the spread of COVID-19?

A. Veterans will be asked COVID-19 screening questions. Veterans must wear a face mask at all times. Veterans must remain in their car at all times. All staff will be wearing a face mask, face shield and gloves.

Community Care Questions

Q. Do I need an appointment?

A. No appointment or referral is required.

Q. Do I need to bring my VHIC card?

A. Yes, Veterans should tell the in-network community care staff that they are an eligible Veteran who is enrolled with the VA and show a government-issued identification (e.g., Veterans Health Identification Card or driver’s license).

Q. When can I get my flu shot in the community?

A. Starting Sept. 1

Q. Where in the community can I get my flu shot?

A. Click on the below link for participating community pharmacy or urgent care community provider (must be part of VA’s network).

VA Facility Locator weblink

Q. Are there instructions on how to locate a participating pharmacy or urgent care provider?

A. After clicking on VA Facility Locator weblink:

· Under “Choose a Facility Type”, Select the urgent care or pharmacy drop down

· Enter your ZIP Code

Q. If I have questions or need help with the weblink, who do I contact?

A. Call the Office of Community Care National Contact Center at (877) 881-7618.

Q. Can I receive the high-dose flu shot at my community pharmacy or urgent care?

A. We cannot guarantee the high-dose vaccine will be available at your local pharmacy or urgent care. Flu vaccine manufacturers may differ from what is provided at the VA, as not all flu vaccines are made by the same company.

Q. Do I need to provide my Primary Care Team with documentation that I received the flu shot in the community?

A. Yes. If you receive a flu shot outside the VA, please ask for a copy of your vaccination record. Please telephone your Primary Care Clinic and provide them with the name of the pharmacy and the date you received a flu shot. You can also send a Secure Message via MyHealtheVet and provide the same information.