Press release from N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – When Heather South arrived at the Western Regional Archives (WRA) five years ago, she was quickly immersed in the history and culture of the North Carolina mountains and quick to welcome the many researchers who came seeking information. South and the staff of the Western Regional Archives, a satellite facility of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, will host a five-year anniversary celebration for the public Friday, Aug. 11, 4 – 6 p.m.

The WRA opened its doors in 2012, and has assisted more than 11,000 researchers from 34 states and 20 countries, added new collections, and had more than 8,200 hours of volunteer time donated. Research traffic and donations were so overwhelming that an additional archivist, Sarah Downing, was brought on board only 30 months after the facility opened.

South and Downing, along with Special Collections Supervisor Donna Kelly, look forward to welcoming patrons, volunteers, friends, history buffs and the public to the small reception to mark the five-year milestone. There will be light refreshments, behind the scene tours and samples of all the accomplishments of the first five years of the WRA.

The Western Regional Archives is located on the third floor of the Western Office of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources located at 176 Riceville Road, Asheville, N.C. For additional information, please call (828) 296-7230 ext. 240, email heather.south@ncdcr.gov or visit ncdcr.gov/westernoffice.

