Press release from the Western Women’s Business Center:

The Western Women’s Business Center (WWBC) will hold its fourth annual conference, “Planting Seeds, Inspiring Growth,” on Thursday, June 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Mission Health/AB Tech Conference Center.

The conference will feature business workshops, music, interactive activities and local business leaders and distinguished speakers. Keynote speakers include Ursula Jorch, owner of Work Alchemy; Suzannah Tebbe Davis, owner of Your Awakened Life; and Kat Williams, international musician based in Asheville. A light breakfast, lunch and afternoon refreshments will be provided.

Conference partners include the Small Business Center (SBC) at A-B Tech and the Small Business Technology Development Center (SBTDC) at Western Carolina University. The SBC is part of a statewide community college-funded initiative with a vision to support small business and economic development in local communities. The SBTDC is the business and technology extension service of The University of North Carolina, which oversees the 16 constituent institutions of the University.

“I am proud to be a part of the annual WWBC Conference and excited to be innovating the way we do business conferences for women entrepreneurs. This year’s theme, ‘Planting Seeds, Inspiring Growth’ says it all for women entrepreneurs who have embarked on a new venture and are ready to expand and grow,” said Sharon Oxendine, WWBC Director.

The conference will host six concurrent workshops covering the following topics:

Guidelines for Strengthening Your Portfolio by Wendy Outland Discovering and Igniting Your Potential in Today’s World by Darlene Strickland Camino a Sus Sueños – Todo es Posible—Journey to your Dreams/ Everything Is Possible by Lori Garcia McCammon Navigating the Lending Landscape panel:

Tonya Snider, CSBDF

Erika McGilley, NCIF

Jane Hatley, Self-Help Credit Union

Kelly Foster, Mountain BizWorks Essential Insurance Coverage for Business Owners panel:

Melody Isis Herman, Pop Benefits

Jessica Cody, Trout Insurance From Acorn to Oak: Sustaining a Solid Financial Future by Katherine Morosani

“The A-B Tech Small Business Center is once again thrilled to collaborate with the CSBDF to offer this inspiring and invigorating program that continues to be impactful beyond the day of the event,” said Jill Sparks, Executive Director of the SBC at A-B Tech.

For more information, contact Abby Suarez at 828-348-8755 or asuarez@carolinasmallbusiness.org.