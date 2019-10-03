Press release from the American Institute of Architects Asheville:

The global climate crisis is here. Between autumn heat waves and hurricane-induced flooding, the question remains: how will architects and designers respond to the present effects and future threats? CASE Consultants International and AIA Asheville’s 5th Annual Climate Adaptive Design Symposium, held Thursday-Friday, Nov. 7-8, at The Collider in Asheville, provides a framework for industry professionals and the general public to address this question.

Headlining this year’s highly-anticipated event is the renowned sustainability expert Vivian Loftness, Professor of Architecture at Carnegie Mellon University, where she served as Head of the School of Architecture for a decade. As a researcher, author, and educator for over 30 years, she has researched advanced building systems, climate and regionalism in architecture, and design for performance in the workplaces of the future. Professor Loftness is the editor of the recent Springer Reference Encyclopedia “Sustainable Built Environment.” She served on the National Academy of Science’s Buildings and Infrastructure committee, and is the recipient of the Award of Distinction from the AIA. “Vivian’s incredible grasp of climate adaptive and sustainable architecture since the late 1970’s makes her the perfect speaker for our Symposium’s theme this year,” says Bill Langdon, AIA, noted solar architect, author, and one of the event organizers.

Among the other notables speaking at the event are:

Drury B. Crawley, Ph.D., Director of Building Performance Research with Bentley system addressing the topic of building energy performance and using simulation as a tool for policy, codes, and standards

Professor David Hill, Co-Director of the Coastal Design Lab speaking on architectural prototypes and design to mitigate against extreme coastal climatic events

Anica Landreneau, Director of Sustainability at HOK presenting on how to bring small- and mid-sized firms into the AIA 2030 portfolio toward carbon-neutral sustainable buildings

Tim Owen, Climate Scientist and executive officer with NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information, explaining the national state of the climate

More information and registration can be found at https://case.simpletix.com/e/46433.