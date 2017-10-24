Press release:

After a long and varied career in the New York City music business, Asheville native Bob Hinkle returned to the mountains. There he found a new calling when he and Kim Hughes opened the White Horse Black Mountain in the old Chevy dealership in the heart of the town. The listening room’s debut coincided with the onset of the recession of 2008, but the White Horse team weathered the storm and persevered in making the White Horse a treasured part of the community. Fittingly, the birthday celebration on will include music from artists that have frequently graced the club’s stage, including songwriter Jimmy Landry, the fiery guitar and vocals of Marcel Anton, the piano stylings of Richard Shulman, the Irish folk of the Belfast Boys, the White Horse’s own songwriting sound tech Dylan McGonigle and Bob Hinkle himself.

Over the years the White Horse has hosted artists in musical genres from the U.S and around the world as well as plays, films, poetry readings, acrobats, burlesque, puppetry and much more. The intimate venue regularly tops polls as a favorite spot for listening to music and as a business that gives back to the community. The White Horse and the artists that appear there are subject to the pressures of the seismic changes occurring in the music business, so strong local support is essential to the health and well-being of the performing arts scene in the area, as exemplified by the artists’ generosity in donating their time and talent. Proceeds from the event will go toward care and feeding of the Horse.

Show starts at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $18 advance/$20 door.

Advance tickets available online at:

http://www.whitehorseblackmountain.com