Press release from White Horse Black Mountain:

Since 1971 the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has been a powerful voice in opposing forces of hatred and intolerance. Through education and advocacy they’ve exposed the activities of extremist groups, offered strategies for teaching tolerance and won notable victories in public interest litigation.

On Tuesday, November 7 at 7:00 p.m. musicians, poets and comics will gather at the White Horse Black Mountain for a celebratory benefit supporting the work of the SPLC. Featured musicians include David LaMotte, Vendetta Creme, Aaron Price , Rob Stimson, Scott Murray and Joe Shelton. Poetry cabaret artists Caleb Beissart and Kevin Evans will give readings, and there will be sets by comedians Art Sturtevant, Moira Goree and Tom Sheve.

Since its founding by attorney Morris Dees and Joseph Levin Jr. the SPLC has shifted its primarily focus from traditional civil rights work to fighting right-wing extremism. The organization identifies and tracks hate groups, and has provided valuable information to law enforcement in criminal cases. Their success and persistence in obtaining judgements against high profile extremist groups, including the KKK, has made SPLC staff and clients the target of firebombings, death threats and assassination attempts over the years. Nevertheless, they remain the most visible and outspoken organization associated with tracking extremist groups.

Other major SPLC projects include the award winning website Tolerance.org, which provides news and information on tolerance issues, as well as educational materials for students and guidebooks for activists.

Event starts at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $15.

Advance tickets available online at:

http://www.whitehorseblackmountain.com