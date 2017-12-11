Press release from Whole Foods Market:

Whole Foods Market is celebrating the 12 Days of Cheese by highlighting an artisan cheese each day from Dec. 8 to 19, offering customers an excellent opportunity to try some of the highest quality cheeses available at a significant discount. Each of the selected cheeses will be 50 percent off for one day during the 12-day period.

These distinctive cheeses were chosen by Whole Foods Market’s global cheese buyer with help from the company’s Certified Cheese Professionals. This highly trained group has been certified by the American Cheese Society for their expertise in cheese storage and handling, nutrition, distribution, raw materials, the ripening process, the making process, and on categories and types of cheeses.

Whole Foods Market at 4 S.Tunnel Rd has a resident certified cheese expert Lauren Surman that can teach you how to put together a perfect cheese board that will delight all of your guests at any Holiday gathering.

“We have selected a flavorful and diverse set of cheeses for every holiday celebration,” said Whole Foods Market’s Global Executive Coordinator of Specialty and Product Innovation & Development, Cathy Strange. “We’re thrilled to offer these exciting cheeses at a great value, so customers can enjoy these special items while stretching their dollar.”

Whole Foods Market’s Master Sommelier, Devon Broglie, paired each cheese with a wine from the Sommelier Best in Class Holiday Wines list available in stores throughout the season. This specially curated group of wines were chosen to pair exceptionally well with seasonal flavors. They offer exciting, foolproof choices for shoppers and most are less than $20 per bottle.

The featured wines and cheeses include: