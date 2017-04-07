Press release from Hickory Nut Gap Farm:

On Thursday, April 20thth from 6pm-8pm, Butcher Elliott Orwick of Hickory Nut Gap Farm will be teaching a demonstration class on Whole Hog Butchery.

With origins in the restaurant world, Butcher Elliott Orwick began his adventures in butchery in 2010. After completing his butchery studies at SUNY, he moved to Asheville and has been working in the field ever since. This demonstration class will give students an opportunity to see how a butcher breaks down a whole hog, from tail to snout with ease and precision. Learn the details of utilizing the whole animal.

Link to reserve seats: hickorynutgapfarm.com/product/whole-hog-butchery-class/

For questions, please email Kelsey Winterbottom at Kelsey.winterbottom@hngfarm.com.