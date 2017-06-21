Beeginner Beekeeping Class this Sunday, June 25!

Announcing our Beginner Beekeeping Class this Sunday, June 25th!

June 25th – 10 – 5:30 p.m. (with a 1 hour lunch break)



$45 per person

This class will offer a whirlwind of info from hive placement to season long management. You will also receive a handout of month by month management tips specifically for our region. Classes will be taught by Sarah McKinney, the bee whisperer herself and owner of Wild Mountain Bees, and are a wonderful addition to any other bee schools or classes you may have the opportunity to attend.

The lecture price includes a two hour hands-on in hive session, which you will find invaluable in gaining comfort and confidence when approaching and working your colonies.

HANDS-ON IN HIVE SESSION – July 8th (additional dates as needed)

This is included with the Beeginner Beekeeping Class, but can be taken without the lecture if space allows for $22/person. Hands-on session followed by some Q&A.

These classes fill quickly, and payment is required to reserve your spot. Please stop by or call the store at 828-484-9466 to give payment and reserve your spot!