Announcing our Beginner Beekeeping Class this Sunday, June 25th!
- June 25th – 10 – 5:30 p.m. (with a 1 hour lunch break)
- $45 per person
This class will offer a whirlwind of info from hive placement to season long management. You will also receive a handout of month by month management tips specifically for our region. Classes will be taught by Sarah McKinney, the bee whisperer herself and owner of Wild Mountain Bees, and are a wonderful addition to any other bee schools or classes you may have the opportunity to attend.
The lecture price includes a two hour hands-on in hive session, which you will find invaluable in gaining comfort and confidence when approaching and working your colonies.
HANDS-ON IN HIVE SESSION – July 8th (additional dates as needed)
This is included with the Beeginner Beekeeping Class, but can be taken without the lecture if space allows for $22/person. Hands-on session followed by some Q&A.
These classes fill quickly, and payment is required to reserve your spot. Please stop by or call the store at 828-484-9466 to give payment and reserve your spot!
Come learn about the incredible honeybee!
