Press release from N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission:
After conducting a series of public meetings to gather input on developing management plans for game lands across the state, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has posted draft plans for seven game lands on its website for additional public comment.
The Commission is accepting comments through Feb. 2 for the following game lands:
- Pisgah, comprising 4,780 acres in Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Mitchell and McDowell counties
- Brunswick - Columbus County Complex, comprising 28,963 acres in Columbus and Brunswick counties
- Buffalo Cove – Mitchell River – Thurmond Chatham, comprising 15,411 acres in Caldwell, Wilkes, Alleghany and Surry counties
- Chowan Swamp – Chowan, comprising 31,372 acres in Chowan, Bertie, Gates and Hertford counties
- Goose Creek, comprising 7,308 acres in Beaufort and Pamlico counties
- Johns River – South Mountains, comprising 25,539 acres in Cleveland, McDowell and Burke counties
- Pee Dee River, comprising 2,260 acres in Anson and Richmond counties
Comments can be e-mailed, with the game land name in the subject line and the individual tract within in the body of the email, to gamelandplan@ncwildlife.org. For more information on game lands, go to www.ncwildlife.org/gamelands.
