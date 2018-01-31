Press release from N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission:

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the National Wild Turkey Federation are offering 11 free turkey hunting seminars across the state in March.

The seminars, which will be held 6-9 p.m., are open on a first-come, first-served basis. Each seminar is open to all ages and skill levels, although participants 16 years and younger will need parental permission to register. Pre-registration is required and participants must register online.

Topics will include biology, hunting methods, calls and decoys, firearms and ammo selection, camouflage clothing, and turkey processing and cooking techniques. Each seminar will conclude with a Q&A session and a brief overview of R3 (hunter recruitment, retention and re-activation) initiatives.

Dates and locations are:

March 1

N.C. State University

SAS 2203 Auditorium

2311 Stinson Dr., Raleigh, N.C. 27607

March 6

Brunswick County Extension Center

Building N

25 Referendum Dr., Bolivia, N.C. 28422

March 7

Craven County Extension Center

300 Industrial Dr., New Bern, N.C. 28562

March 8

Onslow County Extension Center

4024 Richlands Hwy., Jacksonville, N.C. 28540

March 13

Bass Pro Shops

8181 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord, N.C. 28027

March 14

Cumberland County Extension Center

301 East Mountain Dr., Fayetteville, N.C. 28306

March 20

Mountain Horticulture Crops Research and Extension Center

455 Research Dr., Mills River, N.C. 28759

March 21

Haywood Community College

185 Freedlander Dr., Clyde, N.C. 28721

March 27

Burke County Extension Center

130 Ammons Dr., Morganton N.C. 28655

March 28

Forsyth County Extension Center

1450 Fairchild Rd., Winston-Salem, N.C. 27105

March 29

Guilford County Extension Center

3309 Burlington Rd., Greensboro, N.C. 27405

“For four years now, the National Wild Turkey Federation has partnered with us to offer these seminars to increase participation in hunting while also maintaining conservation of wildlife and their habitats,” says Walter “Deet” James, the Commission’s hunting heritage biologist. “This year, we’re asking current hunters to bring along someone who has never hunted before. Any hunter who brings someone new to hunting will receive a Federation-sponsored pledge hat, while supplies last.”

The statewide season for male or bearded turkey only is April 14-May 12, with a youth-only week from April 7-13. Regulations and restrictions on turkey hunting, including information on youth season, are available in the 2017-18 Inland Fishing, Hunting and Trapping Regulations Digest.

For additional information, contact Walter “Deet” James at 919-707-0059 (office), 984-202-1387 (mobile) or email hunting.heritage@ncwildlife.org.