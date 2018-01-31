Press release from N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission:
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the National Wild Turkey Federation are offering 11 free turkey hunting seminars across the state in March.
The seminars, which will be held 6-9 p.m., are open on a first-come, first-served basis. Each seminar is open to all ages and skill levels, although participants 16 years and younger will need parental permission to register. Pre-registration is required and participants must register online.
Topics will include biology, hunting methods, calls and decoys, firearms and ammo selection, camouflage clothing, and turkey processing and cooking techniques. Each seminar will conclude with a Q&A session and a brief overview of R3 (hunter recruitment, retention and re-activation) initiatives.
Dates and locations are:
March 1
N.C. State University
SAS 2203 Auditorium
2311 Stinson Dr., Raleigh, N.C. 27607
March 6
Brunswick County Extension Center
Building N
25 Referendum Dr., Bolivia, N.C. 28422
March 7
Craven County Extension Center
300 Industrial Dr., New Bern, N.C. 28562
March 8
Onslow County Extension Center
4024 Richlands Hwy., Jacksonville, N.C. 28540
March 13
Bass Pro Shops
8181 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord, N.C. 28027
March 14
Cumberland County Extension Center
301 East Mountain Dr., Fayetteville, N.C. 28306
March 20
Mountain Horticulture Crops Research and Extension Center
455 Research Dr., Mills River, N.C. 28759
March 21
Haywood Community College
185 Freedlander Dr., Clyde, N.C. 28721
March 27
Burke County Extension Center
130 Ammons Dr., Morganton N.C. 28655
March 28
Forsyth County Extension Center
1450 Fairchild Rd., Winston-Salem, N.C. 27105
March 29
Guilford County Extension Center
3309 Burlington Rd., Greensboro, N.C. 27405
“For four years now, the National Wild Turkey Federation has partnered with us to offer these seminars to increase participation in hunting while also maintaining conservation of wildlife and their habitats,” says Walter “Deet” James, the Commission’s hunting heritage biologist. “This year, we’re asking current hunters to bring along someone who has never hunted before. Any hunter who brings someone new to hunting will receive a Federation-sponsored pledge hat, while supplies last.”
The statewide season for male or bearded turkey only is April 14-May 12, with a youth-only week from April 7-13. Regulations and restrictions on turkey hunting, including information on youth season, are available in the 2017-18 Inland Fishing, Hunting and Trapping Regulations Digest.
For additional information, contact Walter “Deet” James at 919-707-0059 (office), 984-202-1387 (mobile) or email hunting.heritage@ncwildlife.org.
