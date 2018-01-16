Press release from N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission:

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has postponed the public hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 16, in Haywood County due to inclement weather.

The public hearing will be rescheduled for February. The Commission will issue a news release and post on its social media pages the new date and location as soon as they are finalized.

The public hearings on Wednesday, Jan. 17 in Morganton and Thursday, Jan. 18 in Elkin will be held as schedule, weather permitting. Visit the Wildlife Commission’s website, www.ncwildlife.org, for additional announcements regarding the hearings.