Press release from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission:

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will conduct six public input meetings across the state this month to seek feedback from the public, agency constituents and stakeholders to help identify issues and options related to Sunday hunting on game lands. The separate and complex issue of hunting migratory birds on Sundays will not be a topic for these meetings.

The passage of the Outdoor Heritage Act of 2015 removed the absolute prohibition on hunting with firearms on Sunday in North Carolina that had been in place since 1868. After receiving the authority to allow hunting on public lands via the Outdoor Heritage Enhanced Act of 2017, the Commission began gathering data and public input to help inform its decision on whether to allow Sunday hunting on game lands.

The Outdoor Heritage Enhanced Act stipulates that hunters would be prohibited from hunting with a firearm between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.; hunting deer with the use of dogs; and hunting within 500 yards of a place of worship.

Each public meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Dates and locations are:

Monday, Feb. 10

Martin Community College – Auditorium 2

1161 Kehukee Park Rd., Williamston N.C. 27892

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Bladen Community College – Auditorium

7418 N.C. 41W, Dublin, N.C. 28332

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Foothills Higher Education Center – HEC-163 Auditorium

2128 S. Sterling St., Morganton, N.C. 28655

Thursday, Feb. 13

Haywood Community College – Regional High Technology Center Auditorium

185 Freedlander Dr., Clyde, N.C. 28721

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Alamance Community College – Auditorium

1247 Jimmie Kerr Rd., Graham, N.C. 27253

Wednesday, Feb. 19

James Garner Center

210 Burnette St., Troy, N.C. 27371