Press release from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission:
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will conduct six public input meetings across the state this month to seek feedback from the public, agency constituents and stakeholders to help identify issues and options related to Sunday hunting on game lands. The separate and complex issue of hunting migratory birds on Sundays will not be a topic for these meetings.
The passage of the Outdoor Heritage Act of 2015 removed the absolute prohibition on hunting with firearms on Sunday in North Carolina that had been in place since 1868. After receiving the authority to allow hunting on public lands via the Outdoor Heritage Enhanced Act of 2017, the Commission began gathering data and public input to help inform its decision on whether to allow Sunday hunting on game lands.
The Outdoor Heritage Enhanced Act stipulates that hunters would be prohibited from hunting with a firearm between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.; hunting deer with the use of dogs; and hunting within 500 yards of a place of worship.
Each public meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Dates and locations are:
Monday, Feb. 10
Martin Community College – Auditorium 2
1161 Kehukee Park Rd., Williamston N.C. 27892
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Bladen Community College – Auditorium
7418 N.C. 41W, Dublin, N.C. 28332
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Foothills Higher Education Center – HEC-163 Auditorium
2128 S. Sterling St., Morganton, N.C. 28655
Thursday, Feb. 13
Haywood Community College – Regional High Technology Center Auditorium
185 Freedlander Dr., Clyde, N.C. 28721
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Alamance Community College – Auditorium
1247 Jimmie Kerr Rd., Graham, N.C. 27253
Wednesday, Feb. 19
James Garner Center
210 Burnette St., Troy, N.C. 27371
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.