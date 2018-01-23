Press release from USTA:

The USTA and United States Fed Cup Captain Kathy Rinaldi today announced that former world No. 1 and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, fellow former world No. 1 and seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams, and 2017 US Open and Australian Open semifinalist and world No. 9 CoCo Vandeweghe will represent the U.S. in the 2018 Fed Cup by BNP Paribas World Group First Round against the Netherlands.

The best-of-five match series will be played at the U.S. Cellular Center, Feb. 10-11, on an indoor hard court. This is the first time that Asheville is hosting Fed Cup. The U.S. team comes to the city after winning its record 18th Fed Cup title in November against Belarus, 3-2, in Minsk. This was the U.S.’s first Fed Cup title since 2000.

Captain Rinaldi will announce the final member of the four-player roster next week. The Netherlands team will also be announced next week.

Play begins on both Saturday, Feb. 10, and Sunday, Feb. 11, at 12:30 p.m. On Saturday, two singles matches will take place. On Sunday, play will continue with two reverse singles matches and the doubles match. A revised schedule for Sunday may take place if a team clinches in the third or fourth match. Tennis Channel will present live daily coverage.

Limited tickets are still available and may be purchased by visiting www.usta.com/fedcup or by calling 888-334-USTA (8782). Both single-day and two-day ticket packages are available. Two-day ticket packages for both Saturday and Sunday range from $50 to $190 ($25 to $95 per day), representing the greatest initial ticket value. Single-day tickets for Saturday or Sunday play are available from $30 to $100 per day.

While tickets are going fast, numerous community events will take place over Fed Cup week to celebrate the team coming to Asheville, which will be announced at a later date.