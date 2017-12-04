Press release from Studio Zahiya:
Studio Zahiya presents their annual Winter Dance Spectacular, a world dance showcase benefiting L.E.A.F. Community Arts on Tuesday, December 19th 2017, 7pm, at The Orange Peel. The show will feature various styles of Bellydance, Indian, Hip Hop, Irish, Ballet, Fusion, and more, danced by students and professionals of all ages and levels.
“This show is a special way for our dancers to both share with and support the community,” said Lisa Zahiya, owner of Studio Zahiya, and Resident Artist for L.E.A.F. “The creation and sharing of art is so important to community development. That’s what we do at the studio, and that’s what L.E.A.F. does throughout Asheville and across the globe.”
“Dance does something special for the human soul. I am so proud of all of our dancers who have had the courage to step out and learn something new and want to share what they’ve discovered,” continued Zahiya.
Tickets are available for purchase at squareup.com/store/studiozahiya/item/winter-show: $15 advance, $17 at the door, $5 for kids, and $20 for VIP seating. All proceeds benefit L.E.A.F. Community Arts programs and scholarships.
