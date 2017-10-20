Press release from Eblen Charities:

With heating assistance beginning in two weeks, Eblen Charities is once again joining WLOS-TV in getting a jump on the cold weather this week with the Fifth Annual Spring Clean Coat Drive Give- A-Way beginning this Wednesday.

Last April WLOS and Eblen Charities held its Spring Clean Coat Drive at Ashley Furniture Home Store and Eblen Charities last spring.

Thanks to this event and all of the generous folks who brought their coats by during the 16 hour marathon event and in the weeks and months that followed, more than 10,000 coats were collected to help so many keep warm this winter.

Beginning next Wednesday, Oct. 25, Eblen Charities will begin the second phase of the WLOS / Eblen Charities Spring Clean Coat Drive as they will begin to distribute the thousands of coats that were collected last April. The give-a-way will begin Wednesday, Oct. 25 and will continue through Friday, Oct. 27.

The coats will be given out from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27 at Westgate Shopping Center at the site of the Ingles Toy Store

Coats will also be distributed throughout the winter at the Eblen Charities Waddell Client Service Center at Westgate Shopping Center.

Thanks to Joe Fishleigh, Estee Felton, Guy Chancy, Lauren Brigman, Jason Boyer, of WLOS, Pam Deluca of Ashley’s Home Store, Todd Campbell of Two Men and a Truck; Guy Roberts of Asheville Cleaners, Tony and Isa Fraga, and all who volunteered and donated their coats to make sure no one is left out in the cold.

If you missed the chance to donate your coats during our Spring Clean Coat Drive and would still like to do so, please contact Bill Murdock at 828-242-2848, via email at eblenfound@aol.com or drop them by the Eblen Charities ‘ Waddell Client Service Center in the Westgate Shopping Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.