WLOS ABC 13 HOLDS YOUR VOICE/YOUR FUTURE TOWN HALL:

“CROSSING THE LINE: WORKPLACE SEXUAL HARASSMENT”

ASHEVILLE, NC – WLOS ABC 13 is hosting a “Your Voice, Your Future” Town Hall. The topic is “Crossing the Line: Workplace Sexual Harassment.” The town hall event will be held at the Western North Carolina Agriculture Center’s Virginia Boone Building on Thursday, January 11, beginning at 8 p.m.

Nearly every day it seems like another public figure is accused of sexual harassment or sexual assault. When does a comment or a gesture constitute sexual harassment? For some, the lines are not clear.

In October 2017 the #MeToo movement began in the wake of the allegations against Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein. Since then, more than 1.7 million women and men have used the hashtag in 85 countries, according to Twitter. Many shared their stories of how they were sexually assaulted. The #MeToo movement was even Time magazine’s Person of The Year: “The Silence Breakers.”

That storm has now snowballed. Dozens of actors, journalists, politicians and other public figures now face sexual harassment or sexual assault allegations.

Our panel of experts will take questions from the public and the media regarding what constitutes as sexual harassment, how to recognize it, when it crosses the line to being criminal sexual assault, prevention, and resources for victims and strategies for employers.

This Town Hall is similar in format to the other Town Halls WLOS has produced.

The moderators for the event are News 13 anchors Darcel Grimes and Tammy Watford.

Doors to the Virginia Boone Building open at 7 p.m. The live program starts at 8 p.m. It will last 60 minutes and will be streamed live our website www.wlos.com and broadcast live on Channel 13.3. The event is free to attend.

To reserve seats, contact Kelsay Hart at kelsayhart@sbgtv.com or 828-651-4507.