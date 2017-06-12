Press release from North Carolina Coalition for Lobbying and Government Reform:

Citizens of western North Carolina counties will meet Wednesday, June 14th from 7:00- 9:00 pm at Haywood College Auditorium for a Fair Vote Town Hall. The town hall will feature a panel of experts explaining the importance of redistricting and the need for nonpartisan redistricting reform, as well as how citizens can be involved. The public is invited to attend.

The panel members are:

Tom Ross – Former UNC President and Superior Court Judge

Chris Cooper- Chair of Western Carolina University’s Political Science Department

Jane Pinsky – Director, North Carolina Coalition for Lobbying and Government Reform

Robert Orr – Former Justice of the NC Supreme Court

Joe Sam Queen- Former member of the NC House of Representatives , District 119

Brian Irving – Chair of the NC Libertarian Party

The topics to be addressed include:

What is redistricting?

What is gerrymandering?

How does this affect voters?

What can I do about it?

Sponsors of the event include: