Press release from Holly Kays:

Summer is here, and I’m excited to announce a list of dates that I’ll be sharing my novel “Shadows of Flowers” in the communities surrounding my home in Western North Carolina. During each presentation, I’ll talk about the experiences that prompted me to write the book, including photos and anecdotes about life in Wyoming. Presentations will also include refreshments, some readings from the book, a Q&A opportunity, and the chance to buy a signed book.

My itinerary includes:

– 11 a.m. Saturday, June 30, at the Marianna Black Library in Bryson City

– 3 p.m. Saturday, July 14, at Blue Ridge Books in Waynesville

– 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at the Albert Carlton Cashiers Community Library in Cashiers