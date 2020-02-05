Press release from the WNC Bridge Foundation:
WNC Bridge Foundation is excited to announce the opening of our brand-new thrift store in Weaverville. Our new store will reflect the same quality and pricing you’ve enjoyed at our Asheville location. The grand opening will take place on Saturday, Feb. 8.
As always, we are looking for volunteers for our new store and will be accepting donations of your gently used items beginning on Feb. 8.
Proceeds from WNC Bridge Foundation thrift stores support the services of MountainCare, which include Adult Day, Grief Support, Music Therapy and the Rathbun House.
WNC Bridge Foundation Thrift Store: Weaverville
285 North Main St
Weaverville, NC 28787
Phone: 828-519-9089
Store Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
