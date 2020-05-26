Press release from Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce:

The WNC Career Expo will be held June 3-5 as a virtual regional recruiting event. Job seekers will be able to meet with hiring employers live online.

Hosted by the Asheville Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Mountain Area Workforce Development Board, the Virtual WNC Career expo features employers in the region who have indicated they would be hiring in the coming months. Employers in the sectors of Advanced Manufacturing, Healthcare, Hospitality & Tourism, Finance, Local and State Government, Skilled Trades, Tech/IT and more will be in attendance.

Through the free regional virtual career expo, job seekers can:

learn about local employers

determine their best job fit

meet with employers LIVE online via chat or email.

Access this event from any device anywhere with Internet service. Information about computer access and wifi hotspots is available on the career expo website.

Booths are still available for employers.

For more information about the WNC Career Expo, visit www.WNCCareerExpo.com.