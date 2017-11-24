Press release from WNC Military History Museum:

The WNC Military History Museum and the Blinded Veterans Association presents an afternoon with Pearl Harbor Survivor Craig Kirkpatrick. Mr. Kirkpatrick was serving on the U.S.S Castor that was anchored in Pearl Harbor across the channel from Battle Ship Row. Mr. Kirkpatrick had a front row seat to the “Day that will live in Infamy.” Mr. Kirkpatrick will give museum visitors an eyewitness account of the terrible attack by the Japanese and answer visitors’ questions. Plus he will sign any Pearl Harbor memorabilia visitors bring.

This event was organized by Joe Parker, the National President of the Blinded Veterans Association. Mr. Kirkpatrick is a life member of the Blinded Veterans Association and has written three books while suffering from blindness. The Blinded Veterans Association (BVA) is an organization of blinded veterans helping blinded veterans.

Special thanks to the Transylvania County Commissioners for supporting us and allowing us to present our exhibit at 21 E Main St. next to the historic Courthouse in downtown Brevard.