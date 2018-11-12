Press release from Friends of the WNC Nature Center:
On Saturday, Dec. 1, the WNC Nature Center will host their annual holiday celebration, A Winter’s Tail, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. There will be festive crafts, photos with Santa, games and educational animal programs.
Photos with Santa will be available from 12-4 p.m. Other event activities include garland making, candle dipping, holiday mask crafting, a holiday-themed Family Feud game and more. Educational animal programs throughout the day will feature otters, a bobcat, raccoon and an owl.
Regular Nature Center admission rates apply; Friends members receive free admission. There is no additional charge for photos with Santa, though parents should plan on capturing the photo with their own camera. Additional event information is available at wildwnc.org/event/a-winters-tail.
The Friends of the WNC Nature Center appreciate the support and generosity of this year’s event sponsors including Festiva and The Biltmore.
For more information, contact Karen Babcock at friends@wildwnc.org or 828-298-0182.
