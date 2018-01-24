Critter Check Up at the WNC Nature Center, February 17th

ASHEVILLE, NC — Show your child’s favorite stuffed animal some love! Critter Check Up is a chance for your child to get a clean bill of health for their stuff animal friend from a real veterinarian. Visitors are invited to bring one plush, stuffed animal in for a vet check up between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 17 (last entry at 2:45 p.m.). This is the third year of the event and the Nature Center expects a large turn out; parents are encouraged to arrive early.

Veterinarians from the Nature Center and other local vet offices volunteer their time to give each plush animal a thorough wellness exam. After the check up, the veterinarians will advise the stuffed animal’s owner of any “diagnoses” or care recommendations.

Plush animals will be available for purchase at the event for those who do not bring their own stuffed animal.

Standard Nature Center admission rates apply; Friends members receive free admission. Additional event information available at wildwnc.org/event/critter-checkup.