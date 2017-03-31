Press release from the WNC Nature Center:

On Friday, April 7th, the WNC Nature Center will officially break ground on the new Front Entrance Project!

Part of the WNC Nature Center’ 2020 Wild Vision Plan, the new entrance will include ADA handicapped parking and ramp, sidewalks through parking for safety, new guest restrooms, an events plaza, new educational space and exhibits, and much more. This project will enhance the visitor experience for the entire community.

Attendance at the WNC Nature Center has risen over 31% in the past five years. Last year saw over 134,000 people enjoying the Center. This growth has highlighted the need to create an entrance that allows accessibility to all visitors (particularly those who are handicapped or have strollers), provides ample parking, and allows for swift, safe entry for school groups.

This project is being funded in part by the City of Asheville, and by the Friends of the WNC Nature Center with support from the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority’s Tourism Product Development Fund, and from Festiva. Other contributors to the project include charitable foundations, businesses, and many generous individual donors.

The Friends of the WNC Nature Center continue to fundraise for this exciting project, and there are limited naming opportunities available. For information on how you can help us welcome the next generation to the WNC Nature Center, contact Kelly Shanafelt at 828-298-0182, or go to wildwnc.org!

The Friends’ mission is to support the programs, facilities and the residents of the Western North Carolina Nature Center, which showcases the fauna and flora of the southern Appalachian region. The WNC Nature Center connects people with the animals and plants of the Southern Appalachian Mountain region by inspiring appreciation, nurturing understanding, and advancing conservation of the region’s rich biodiversity. For more information on the Friends of the WNC Nature Center, or to join the Friends and support future projects, visit www.wildwnc.org .