PRESS RELEASE from WNC Nature Center:

On Saturday, October 7th the WNC Nature Center will host their 41st annual Hey Day fall festival from 10am-4pm. The event includes fun for the whole family: live performances, music, games, crafts, special animal education moments, food vendors and more!

Attendees will be entertained by the Mountain Thunder Cloggers, a science demonstration with the Asheville Museum of Science, Professor Whizzpop, Idea Factory, and musician Ben Wilson.

Event activities include pumpkin painting sponsored by Ingles, a scavenger hunt, face painting, temporary tattoos, and exciting animal programs with furry and feathered ambassadors.

Food will be available for purchase from Papa John’s Pizza, Prime Time Eats’ hot dog cart, and Kona Ice. Whole Foods will be hosting a free trail mix making activity for kids.

Regular Nature Center admission rates apply; Friends members receive free admission. Additional event information available at wildwnc.org/event/hey-day-festival .

The Friends of the WNC Nature Center appreciate the support and generosity of this year’s sponsors including: Festiva, The Biltmore, White Oak Financial, Carolina Alliance Bank, Asheville Bicycle Co., Asheville Savings Bank, BrickStreet Equity Management, REACH of Asheville, Landmark Landscapes, Charlotte Street Animal Hospital, Whole Foods, Ingles, Asheville Parks and Rec, Kona Ice, Papa John’s Pizza, and Prime Time Eats.