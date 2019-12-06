Press release from the WNC Nature Center:

Join us for the WNC Nature Center’s annual holiday celebration: A Winter’s Tail! This merry event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 14.

There will be festive crafts, games and of course, animal programs!

Activities will include:

Photos with Santa (Noon to 2 p.m. and 2:30 to 4 p.m.)

Animal enrichment programs, including a special unveiling of a limited-edition casting of an American Red Wolf and pup, called “Just Settling In,” in front of the red wolf habitat at 2:30 p.m.

Cornhusk dolls

Antler headbands

Popsicle stick reindeer

Birdfeeder making

Face painting ($)

Standard admission rates apply. As always, Friends of the Nature Center get in for free!

Asheville’s 42-acre WNC Nature Center, 75 Gashes Creek Road, is home to over 60 species of animals, including river otters, black bears, red and gray wolves and a cougar. Its mission is to connect people with the animals and plants native to the Southern Appalachian Mountain region by inspiring appreciation, nurturing understanding, and advancing conservation of the region’s rich biodiversity. The Nature Center is proud to be accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. For more information about the WNC Nature Center or for tickets, visit wildwnc.org or call 828-259-8080.