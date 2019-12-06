Press release from Friends of the WNC Nature Center:

On Saturday, Dec. 14, the WNC Nature Center will host their annual holiday celebration, A Winter’s Tail, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be festive crafts, photos with Santa, face painting, games, and special education moments with animal ambassadors.

At 2:30 p.m., there will be special unveiling of a limited-edition casting of an American Red Wolf and pup, called “Just Settling In,” in front of the red wolf habitat. The original work was created by local artist Dale Weiler, of Weiler Woods for Wildlife. Dale Weiler and Loti Woods have partnered with Defenders of Wildlife to provide this beautiful sculpture to the WNC Nature Center. The wild American Red Wolf population is critically endangered with less than 20 red wolves left in the wild in a tiny corner of eastern North Carolina. Weiler Woods, Defenders of Wildlife, and the WNC Nature Center are partnering to educate citizens about the crucial and immediate need to conserve red wolves.

AZA accredited zoos, like the WNC Nature Center, play an important role in saving animals from extinction. An educational program about red wolves will follow the unveiling.

Regular Nature Center admission rates apply; Friends members receive free admission. Additional event information available at wildwnc.org/event/a-winters-tail and through the WNC Nature Center’s Facebook page.

The Friends of the WNC Nature Center appreciate the support and generosity of this year’s event sponsors, including Festiva, Biltmore, White Oak Financial Management, and Hulafrog.

The Friends is a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the animals, programs, and facilities of the WNC Nature Center. Asheville’s 42-acre WNC Nature Center, 75 Gashes Creek Road, is home to over 60 species of animals, including river otters, black bears, red and gray wolves and a cougar. Its mission is to connect people with the animals and plants native to the Southern Appalachian Mountain region by inspiring appreciation, nurturing understanding, and advancing conservation of the region’s rich biodiversity. The Nature Center is proud to be accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. For more information about the WNC Nature Center or for tickets, visit wildwnc.org or call 828-259-8080.