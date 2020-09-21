Press release from WNC Nonprofit Pathways:

WNC Nonprofit Pathways will offer an online Nonprofit Fundamentals Certificate Program beginning Tuesday, Oct. 6. The program’s curriculum includes 10 in-depth courses that focus on core competencies of nonprofit management and covers such topics as board development, inclusive planning and responsive strategy, financial management, fundraising essentials, and adaptive leadership. Program participants will earn a Nonprofit Fundamentals Certificate upon completing eight out of the 10 courses.

The program is designed for both seasoned nonprofit leaders and newcomers to the field and is affordable to organizations of all sizes. Participants will have the opportunity to develop action plans that identify issues and actionable items that can be used back at their organizations. Individuals or teams of staff and board members are encouraged to enroll.

Unique to the Nonprofit Fundamentals Certificate Program is the opportunity for three hours of free follow-up support with the instructor after completion of each class. Jeannette Butterworth, Senior Consultant with WNC Nonprofit Pathways says, “One of the best and most beneficial features of the Fundamentals Program is the free follow-up support. Our instructors are specialists in their fields and the free one-on-one time with them can help nonprofits really dig into the issues that are unique to their organizations.”

For more information and to register for the Nonprofit Fundamentals Certificate Program, please visit the WNC Nonprofit Pathways site at www.nonprofitpathways.org or visit this link.