Press release from WNC Regional Air Quality Agency:
Below, please find the Agenda for the WNCRAQA board meeting to be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 4:00pm. Due to recommendations to limit public gatherings and Corona Virus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), this meeting will be conducted remotely as authorized by Session Law 2020-3 and GS §166A-19.24. The meeting will be hosted via Zoom Webinar. The public may listen to the meeting as is occurs at the following link: https://bit.ly/2C6A3eW. Meetings will continue to be virtual until further notice.
***Public comment on agenda items will be taken via electronic means only. The following criteria for comment will apply: (1) any public comment must be received by 5:00pm Sunday before the Board Meeting by sending an email to wncair@buncombecounty.org or by leaving a voice message at 828-250-6777;and (2) must be no more than 350 words.***
Comments will be read into the record, but the Board reserves the right to limit this practice to one hour. All comments received will be retained by the Agency as permanent record.
WNCRAQA Board of Directors Tentative Agenda — July 13, 2020 Board Meeting
I. Public Comment Protocol Announcement
II. Adjustment and approval of agenda
III. Consent Agenda:
- Approval of minutes from May 18, 2020
IV. Director’s Report:
- COVID-19 Update
- Air Quality Monitoring Update
- 2008 Ford Escape Hybrid
- Clean Air Excellence Award
- Facility Permit Renewals
- Facility Permit Modifications
V. New Business:
- Legal Counsel Report
VI. Other Business:
- Advisory Committee Report — Dean Kahl
- Calendar — Next regular scheduled meeting is September 14, 2020
- Announcements
VII. Public Comment
VIII. Adjournment
