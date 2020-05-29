The Western North Carolina Air Quality Agency (WNCRAQA) hereby gives notice of its intent to issue an Air Quality Permit to:

Amcor Flexibles, Inc.

3055 Sweeten Creek Road

Asheville, NC 28803

Permit No.: 11-539-19

This facility applied for a renewal and modification of its Title V Operation Permit which meets the requirements specified in WNCRAQA Code 17.0500. The primary purpose for the modified permit is to change the status of the facility from a major source of hazardous air pollutants to an area source.

Persons wishing to submit written comments or request a public hearing regarding the Air Quality Title V Operation Permit are invited to do so. Requests for a public hearing must be in writing and include a statement supporting the need for such a hearing, an indication of your interest in the facility, and a brief summary of the information intended to be offered at such hearing. The public comment period begins on May 29 and will run through Sunday, June 28.

Written comments or requests for a public hearing should be postmarked no later than June 28 and addressed to Ashley Featherstone, WNCRAQA, P.O. Box 2749, Asheville, North Carolina 28802. Written comments may also be submitted during the public comment period via email at wncair@buncombecounty.org.

All comments received prior to this date will be considered in the final determinations regarding the Air Quality Permit. A public hearing may be held if the Director of WNCRAQA determines that significant public interest exists or that the public interest will be served.

Interested persons may obtain additional information, including copies of the permit, application, all other relevant supporting materials, and all other materials available to WNCRAQA that are relevant to the permit decision by writing to the above address or calling 828-250-6777. Interested persons are encouraged to review these materials during normal business hours at the following location. Due to COVD-19 social distancing guidelines, interested persons are encouraged to review these materials by appointment only by calling 828- 250-6777 or emailing wncair@buncombecounty.org.

WNCRAQA

52 Coxe Avenue

Asheville, NC 28801

The status regarding EPA’s 45-day review of this project and the deadline for submitting a citizen petition can be found at the following website address:

https://www.epa.gov/caa-permitting/north-carolina-proposed-title-v-permits