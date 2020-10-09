Press release from the Caldwell Arts Council:

The Caldwell Arts Council is pleased to announce the winners of the inaugural Western NC Regional Poetry Competition. Seventy-nine poets submitted a total of 145 poems for this competition. All poems were reviewed by preliminary judge, David B. Prather of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and award selections were made by Kari Gunter-Seymour, Poet Laureate of Ohio. Both award winners and judges will read their works during a live Zoom presentation on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at 7 p.m.

$500 First Place: “When you tell me I’m being racist” by Catherine Carter, Cullowhee, NC

$250 Second: “The Ottoman Empire” by Elizabeth Brandes, Hickory, NC

$150 Third: “The River at World’s End” by Benjamin Cutler, Whittier, NC

$100 Fourth: “Lessons from the Field” by Anne Maren-Hogan, Burnsville, NC

$75 Fifth: “Figs” by Joyce Compton Brown, Troutman, NC

$25 Honorable Mention Awards:

“Nocturnal Howl Before Compline” by Jenny Bates, Germanton, NC

“Old Barn” by Les Brown, Troutman, NC

“Bluegills Take Part in the Creation of the World” by Catherine Carter, Cullowhee, NC

“Prayer for a New Trail” by Bill Griffin, Elkin, NC

“September Sunset” by Benjamin Cutler, Whittier, NC

Competition awards were made possible by a contribution from Blue Ridge Energy.

The live online poetry reading will take place on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. This event is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required. Email the Caldwell Arts Council at WNCPoetryCompetition@caldwellarts.com for the link to the zoom event.