Press release from Living Web Farms:

Volunteers with WNC Repair Cafe believe that there is value in knowing how to repair, rather than replace your items, and will be offering repairs at no cost to any and all members of the community.

The first WNC Repair Cafe, held in January, saw more than 30 attendees bringing in broken items of all sorts to be repaired at no cost, from rakes and shovels to toy horses, a sewing machine and a box fan, a lamp, garden loppers, a saucepan and more. And while our skilled volunteers were able to repair 80 percent of what came in the door, visitors were able to carefully observe and learn the hands on art of repair. In addition, while waiting their turn, visitors could explore other repair work, or simply enjoy some coffee and a slice of Pat Battyle’s zucchini bread.

Specialists in small engines, bicycles, appliances, welding, tool sharpening, carpentry and electronics areas have volunteered from across Western North Carolina to lend a hand during the event. Volunteers are encouraged to share their skills, offering a unique opportunity to learn how to do it yourself the next time something breaks. While the volunteers have been recruited as specialists in certain areas, the scope of the repairs should be limited only by the imagination of the patrons; if it’s broke, they will try to fix it.

The next WNC Repair Cafe will be held on Tuesday, April 24, 5-8 p.m. at the Living Web Farms’ Biochar Facility at 220 Grandview Lane, Hendersonville.

Though donations are encouraged to cover costs of materials and expansion of our in-house tool library, some simple supplies and labor will be provided at no charge. Early registration increases chance of successful repair. Sign up early at www.livingwebfarms.org/workshops for priority service.

Visit our website for more details: www.livingwebfarms.org/WNCrepaircafe

Follow us on facebook: www.facebook.com/WNCRepairCafe/

For questions and volunteer information contact Dan Hettinger at WNCRepairCafe@gmail.com