Press release from Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce:

Join us for the 2021 WomanUP Celebration & Awards Ceremony

Featuring:

• an inspiring keynote by Mirna Valerio

• awards presentation honoring outstanding

business leaders

• insights from WNC women leaders

Inspiration for the year ahead

As we kick off the New Year, join us to celebrate the power of women in our community to shape the future. This WomanUP Celebration (held virtually) will inspire us to rise to the challenges of our day and embrace positive change. Known as the Mirnavator, our keynote speaker Mirna Valerio shares her message of kindness, passion and diversity with audiences as a speaker, author and blogger.

Mirna Valerio is a native of Brooklyn, NY, a former educator, cross-country coach, ultramarathoner, and author of the Amazon bestselling memoir, A Beautiful Work in Progress. Mirna’s athletic story has been featured in the WSJ, Runner’s World, on NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in the viral REI-produced documentary short, The Mirnavator. In 2018 she was chosen as a National Geographic Adventurer of the Year, and most recently appeared on the Kelly Clarkson Show and Access Hollywood.

Honoring outstanding women in business

Awards will be presented to five oustanding women in the Asheville-Buncombe business community: Outstanding Woman in Nonprofit Leadership; Woman Executive of the Year Award; Women Entrepreneurs, Best in Business Award; Rising Star Young Woman Professional Award; and the Suzanne DeFerie Lifetime Achievement Award

WomanUP Award Nominees

Plus Insights from WNC Women Leaders

• Aisha Adams, founder of Aisha Adams Media Group, host of The Asheville View, program coordinator for the Lenoir-Rhyne Equity & Diversity Institute

• Tracey Greene-Washington, president of Indigo Innovation Group, founder of CoThinkk

• Zurilma Anuel,executive director of Western Women’s Business Center