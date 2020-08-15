Press release from the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina:

One click and one hour is all it takes to access timely information about how to vote early and securely in NC through a virtual Zoom ’n Learn presented by the Advocacy and Education (A& E) Committee of the Women for Women giving circle. VOTE NOW: How to Vote Early, Volunteer and Advocate in WNC is free and takes place Wednesday, August 26, from 12 to 1 pm.

North Carolina’s voting starts on September 4, making it one of four states with the earliest allowable voting in the country. The presentation will provide up-to-the-minute information on ways to vote in the upcoming election. The panelists and topics are:

Ed Peters How to Advocate from Home Democracy NC

Caitlin Metzguer How to Volunteer during Covid You Can Vote

Jake Quinn How to Vote Early + Securely Buncombe Board of Elections

“This Zoom ‘n Learn will give succinct steps to use your vote to improve the health and welfare of women and girls in WNC. It is necessary to safeguard our elections during the COVD-19 health crisis and ensure voting remains fair, accessible and safe,” states Janet Thatcher who chairs the A& E Committee of Women for Women. “We are pleased to present this panel of experts for one hour packed with the most current available information and plenty of time for questions and answers.”

Registration is required and can be done via Eventbrite. You can access the link on the Women for Women Facebook page facebook.com/womenforwomenwnc or at cfwnc.org.

Women for Women, a giving circle open to women in NC’s westernmost counties, has educated, advocated and financially supported safe living and work environments for women and girls with grants of more than $4.1 million to area nonprofits. An initiative of The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina, its vision is to empower women to take action, inspire hope and possibility and to strengthen the region. Activating and energizing women to vote, volunteer and advocate are essential to these goals.

The Advocacy and Education Committee hosts frequent programs on timely issues of interest to women in WNC. Currently, these programs are virtual due to COVID- 19