Press release from David Joe Miller:

David Joe Miller continues his ever popular WORD! series with Michael Reno Harrell’s “Home For The Holidays” show on Wednesday December 13th at Habitat Tavern and Commons, 174 Broadway St. in downtown Asheville. Doors open at 6:15pm for seating and the show will begin at 7pm.

This show will be the last WORD! show of the 2017 season. David Joe’s 2018 season will begin once again in April of next year.

Michael’s recordings top the Americana Music Association charts year after year. His original songs and stories have been described as “Appalachian grit and wit” but, as his writing shows, Michael’s awareness is much broader than the bounds of his boyhood home or even the Southern Experience. Having toured throughout the British Isles and much of Europe, as well as most of the US, the songs he writes and the stories he creates reflect an insight into people’s experiences that catch the ear like an old friend’s voice.

Michael’s natural knack for storytelling, in print, song and spoken word has earned him praise from not only the music community but from the literary and storytelling worlds as well, having had the honor of being a Featured Teller at the National Storytelling Festival and to be Teller In Residence at the International Storytelling Center, as well as performing at major music events like MerleFest and the Walnut Valley Festival. Along with his performances, Michael often conducts workshops in songwriting and storytelling as well.

Tickets are $18 online at

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/word-michael-reno-harrell-with-home-for-the-holidays-tickets-38773533683

or $20 at the door on the night of the show. This show has sold out each previous year so everyone is urged to purchase their tickets online, in advance, to insure a seat for the performance. Michael’s new CD, “The Stories Behind The Songs” will be available at the show and he’ll certainly be performing material and songs from the CD.

Parking is free and plentiful after 5pm in the Moog Music parking lots behind and beside Habitat Tavern and Commons. There will be a free raffle with randomly drawn tickets. Prizes include Michael Reno Harrell merchandise and more! For more information please contact David Joe at davidjoetells@yahoo.com or visit http://www.storytellingcalendar.com/