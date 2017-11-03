Press release from David Joe Miller:

David Joe Miller’s WORD! series of spoken word events will feature the newly crowned champions of the National Story Slam in Jonesborough Tennessee. Held this past October. This was the National Festival’s fifth National Story Slam and was held at the prestigious 45th annual National Storytelling Festival where David Joe Miller presided as one of the three judges.

Vara Cooper, a storyteller/story-writer and producer of Asheville’s Synergy Story Slam won first place and Tony Marr, a member of the Jonesborough Storytellers Guild and former pastor from Bristol, TN. took 3rd place.

Both Tony and Vara will be featured at the Thursday November 30th WORD! show at Pack Memorial Library’s Lord Auditorium in downtown Asheville at 7pm. Doors will open at 6:30 for seating and the show will end at 7:50pm. The theme is “The Driving Force of Storytelling.” Admission is free and is sponsored by the Friends of the Buncombe County Library and Mr. and Mrs. David Joe Miller.

David Joe Miller’s WORD! shows are presented at various venues in both Asheville, NC. and Jonesborough, TN. Miller combines both traditional and contemporary storytelling and poetry at these events and has been successful in merging audiences of those genre’s over the past three years since his first events took place under the brand Black Box Storytelling Theatre at New Mountain SOL Bar. WORD!’s main venue’s in Asheville are Pack Memorial Library and Habitat Tavern and Commons on Broadway.