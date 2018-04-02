Press release from Asheville Butoh Collective:

FLOOR-ESSENCE

a workshop with butoh dancer Shadowbody

When: Saturday April 7, 2018. 1:00 – 4:00 PM

Where: BeBe Theatre, 20 Commerce Street, Asheville, NC

Cost: $30 – cash or check at the door

Adam Koan returns to Asheville to guide a 3 hour workshop on the theme of ground and floor resonance. We will go through a series of exercises involving low level movement and/or a personal connection with earth/ground. The ground will be our inspiration, our ally. Sound/drone accompaniment by Fyodor Shackelton.

Adam Koan is an international butoh performer and facilitator who started out with classical dance and branched out to Butoh. He gained the bulk of his Butoh experience through the Subbody School of Butoh in Dharamsala, India under Rhizome Lee (2013, 2014, 2017), but has also been exposed to a number of other known butoh masters throughout the world. He is known for his past youtube series Learn Butoh as well as the perpetually updated hands-on resource, The Shadowbody Butoh Manual available for free at http://manual.shadowbody.com.