Press release:
World-renowned flutist Marianne Gedigian will join the Hendersonville Symphony
World-renowned flutist Marianne Gedigian will join the Hendersonville Symphony on Saturday, October 21 at 7:30 pm in Blue Ridge Community College Concert Hall. Great seats are still available! Please call 828.697.5884 for the best selection or visit hendersonvillesymphony.org
JOIN US FOR A PRE-CONCERT DISCUSSION WITH
MAESTRO THOMAS JOINER at 6:30 pm.
Two raffles will add to the excitement of this concert. One will be themed to Copland’s Rodeo and the other to Mozart’s home, Austria. Raffle tickets will be available in the lobby.
Student Tickets for all HSO performances are only $10!
GenNow (adults under 40 years of age) are $20.
Ms. Gedigian will perform Mozart’s Flute Concerto No. 1 in G Major and Chaminade’s Concertino for Flute in D Major. Also on the program: Aaron Copland’s Four Dance Episodes from Rodeo and Michael Torke’s Javelin.
