Temporary ticket policy from Wortham Center for the Performing Arts:
Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our patrons, employees and artists. Staff members are closely monitoring the evolving situation with COVID-19 by regularly reviewing CDC and WHO mandates, and have implemented prevention and control procedures such as diligently wiping down surfaces on a regular basis, encouraging hand-washing and making hand sanitizer available at high traffic points throughout the facility.
Wortham Center has adopted a temporary ticket policy for those who have tickets to upcoming performances. You may:
- Wait; hang onto your tickets/seats and wait until closer to the performance date before requesting a credit or refund, as more information becomes available.
- Request a credit to your account for a future performance.
- Convert your ticket purchase to a donation to the Wortham Center.
- Request a refund for your ticket purchase.
This is a temporary ticket policy; staff will continue to update this policy to reflect developing circumstances surrounding COVID-19. Should you have any questions or need clarification, please don’t hesitate to contact the Box Office by emailing boxoffice@worthamarts.org or by calling 828-257-4530.
