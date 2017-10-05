Press release:

Local Writers in UNC Asheville’s Great Smokies Writing Program to Read at Malaprop’s Writers at Home Event, Oct. 15

The next Writers at Home event, presented by UNC Asheville’s Great Smokies Writing Program (GSWP), brings a chance to hear from local writers participating in this semester’s GSWP Prose Master Class. The reading takes place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15, at Malaprop’s Bookstore/Café, 55 Haywood St., in downtown Asheville, and is free and open to everyone.

Elizabeth Lutyens, editor of the GSWP’s Great Smokies Review, leads the Prose Master Class and will host the reading, which will feature a variety of people who come to writing from many different walks of life:

· Ellen Carr, who works in the financial industry, will read excerpts from her novel of uneasy relationships, Unmanned.

· Sarah Carter, an artist and photographer who will publish an excerpt of her novel, Jolene, Joe-Pye, in the Fall 2017 Great Smokies Review, will read from her new short-form fiction.

· The Rev. Dr. Sam Faeth, retired rector and instructor at Virginia Theological Seminary, is the author of spiritual writing, creative nonfiction and poetry.

· Robin Gaiser, a recording artist and therapeutic musician, will read from her memoir-in-progress, Open for Lunch.

· David Greenson, a former political organizer now studying to be an interfaith chaplain, will read from a memoir about his childhood.

· Joshua Hughes, an eighth-grade social studies teacher, will read from his novel about the last lynching in South Carolina, which his grandmother witnessed.

· Lee Taylor, an attorney writing her second novel, is reworking Ben Johnson’s 17th century Love Restored as Puck Restored, set at the LEAF Festival.

· Meg Winnecour, an artist and middle school teacher, will share poetry designed to be accessible to poetry and prose lovers alike.

Writers at Home is presented the third Sunday of the month at Malaprop’s. For more information about the series and about UNC Asheville’s Great Smokies Writing Program, call 828.250.2353 or visit unca.edu/gswp.