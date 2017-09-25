Press release:

Writing from the Top of Your Head is a one-of-a-kind six-week workshop designed for writers who have a burning desire to write but have a hard time facing the blank page. The course is also beneficial to writers who feel their writing has gotten stale, and want to generate fresh material and increase their access to the flow state. Class meets Monday evenings 6-8:30 p.m. from October 2 to November 6, 2017 [at Flatiron Writers Room, 5 Covington St.] As an optional add-on, students may purchase individual coaching sessions with the instructor in increments of 30 or 60 minutes.

You struggle with procrastination, self-criticism, or perfectionism, and you hide your writer self from the world. Many writers have been “heartbroken” by “the cult of criticism” and other obstacles that get in the way of a thriving creative life. They long for an environment where it’s safe to explore, fall down, make mistakes, and experiment wildly. This is the place you’ve been longing for. Expect some roaring laughter as well as a traversing of the depths, and a deeper sense of freedom on the page.

Writing from the Top of Your Head is inspired by Emily Dickinson, who wrote “If I feel physically as if the top of my head were taken off, that is poetry.” In this workshop you will be guided, in a criticism-free environment of support and safety, to “open the top of your head” to access personal images, words, sounds, and memories. You will build a beautifully solid foundation for a resilient creative life, one that enables you to follow through on your creative dreams and goals in a purposeful and fulfilling way. The course incorporates powerful strategies from Kaizen-Muse Creativity Coaching and Gateless Method writing – both proven techniques that help artists overcome blocks that stem from the creative process.

To register by check, email info@flatironwriters.com for instructions.

Nina Hart bio: Nina Hart is a writer, performer, and creativity coach trained in the Kaizen Muse method. She is also a certified Gateless Method writing teacher – “a method of teaching the art and craft of writing using creative brain science, ancient non-dual teachings and highly-effective craft tools…allowing writers to access the creative genius inside.” Her first collection of surreal short fictions called “Somewhere in a Town You Never Knew Existed Somewhere” was selected as a Short Stories (Adult Fiction) category finalist in Foreword Reviews’ prestigious 2014 IndieFab Book of the Year Awards. She is the founder of a unique method of teaching writing called “Writing from the Top of your Head,” which combines group Creativity Coaching with creative writing. Nina was also an original member of the experimental dance troupe Contraband, in San Francisco and, playing a purple electric bass, has recorded and performed with numerous bands.