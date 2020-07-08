The 2008 Yancey County Comprehensive Transportation Plan (CTP) is in the process of being updated. A CTP is a long-range multi-modal transportation plan with a 25-30-year planning period and is used to identify transportation projects for future funding that includes recommendations for the following transportation modes:

Highway

Public Transportation

Rail

Bicycle

Pedestrian

The Yancey CTP Update includes a transportation vision for the county, and is being developed cooperatively between N.C. Department of Transportation, local governments, the High Country Rural Planning Organization, and a local stakeholder Steering Committee.

Public input is being sought for the Yancey County CTP Update. The public input survey for the Yancey County CTP Update can be accessed at the following link: https://YanceyCountyCTPSurvey.metroquest.com

The survey will open on July 13, 2020. The deadline to take the survey is August 14, 2020. Paper copies of the survey are available at the following locations:

Burnsville Post Office – 670 W. Main Street Burnsville NC 28714

Yancey County Meals on Wheels – 503 Medical Campus Dr. Burnsville NC 28714

Chamber of Commerce – 106 W. Main St. Burnsville NC 28714

Blue Ridge Elementary School – 910 Cane River School Rd. Burnsville NC 28714

East Yancey Middle School – 285 Georges Fork Rd. Burnsville NC 28714

TRACTOR Food and Farms – 54 Ferguson Hill Rd. Suite A Burnsville NC 28714

Yancey County Public Library – 321 School Circle Burnsville NC 28714

Completed paper copies of the survey can be dropped off in a drop box at the Yancey County Courthouse building located at 110 Town Square, Burnsville NC, 28714 or at Burnsville Town Hall located at 2 Town Square, Burnsville NC, 28714. Surveys may also be mailed to the High Country Council of Governments at 468 New Market Blvd. Boone, NC 28607.

Public input is an important component to the development of the Yancey County CTP Update and is greatly appreciated. If you have any questions regarding the survey or would like to request a copy of the survey, please contact David Graham, Transportation Planner at dgraham@hccog.org.