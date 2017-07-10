PRESS RELEASE from YMCA of Western North Carolina:

Asheville, N.C., July 10, 2017 – Overnight summer camp is within reach for more local children thanks to a recent community donation campaign at the Brumit Restaurant Group’s 47 Arby’s locations.

The promotion raised $45,000 for YMCA Camp Watia. Arby’s customers who made a donation received a coupon for free Arby’s treats.

Now in its second year, the YMCA of Western North Carolina’s camp near Bryson City serves boys and girls ages 7-17. This is also the second year of the BRG promotion, which raised $40,000 in 2016. The funds are part of BRG’s five-year, $150,000 commitment to the camp.

“We are so incredibly proud of our team’s commitment to help build a strong foundation for YMCA Camp Watia,” said JoAnn Reilly Yoder, president and COO of the Brumit Restaurant Group. “Camp is the embodiment of everything kids should be exposed to, including newfound friendships, outdoor adventures and making lifetime memories. The fact that our BRG team helps facilitate this for our youth is such an amazing honor for us. We are excited to be a part of Camp Watia.”

One of the goals of YMCA Camp Watia is to make overnight summer camp affordable for all families. BRG’s support helps make that possible, says YMCA of WNC President and CEO Paul Vest.

“Joe and Janice Brumit and the entire BRG team understand that all children deserve the opportunity to benefit from camp, but that it’s often not accessible,” Vest said. “The support of Arby’s Restaurants and BRG changes that. With their help, we are able to offer hundreds of boys and girls an unforgettable experience at YMCA Camp Watia.”

Learn more about YMCA Camp Watia at www.ymcacampwatia.org.