Press release from ArtScape:

Eighth-grader Sophia Beck’s piece “Self Portrait After Vincent Van Gogh” has been chosen to represent the youth category at the upcoming reveal of the 2018 ArtScape banners in downtown Hendersonville. Beck’s work was recently on exhibit as one of 92 pieces by young artists in the Artists of Tomorrow show curated by the Arts Council of Henderson County. A student of artist Costanza Knight, Beck will be the first young artist under 18 years old to exhibit in ArtScape.

Upcoming Reveal/Exhibition/Reception to Celebrate New 2018 ArtScape Banners

The public is invited to the 2018 celebration/ reception/opening exhibition on Friday, April 6, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., to be held concurrently in three downtown locations within easy walking distance of each other – at Art Mob Studios & Marketplace, 124 4th Avenue East; at Art On 4th Gallery & Studio at 125 4th Avenue West; and at Woodlands Gallery, 419 N. Main Street in Hendersonville. Live music, appetizers, and drinks will be provided at all locations. Artists will be offering the artwork depicted on the banners for sale to the public. Sponsors of banners in the 2017 ArtScape Banner Project will receive the banners they sponsored in last year’s exhibit during the reception.

Old Banners Come Down, New Banners Fly in 2018

By the end of March, the 2017 banners will be removed from light posts by Hendersonville Public Works Dept. and replaced with the new outdoor art exhibit for 2018. From 177 submissions, 49 artworks were recently chosen by a two-person jury for the upcoming ArtScape Banner Project. And the addition of Beck’s work in the youth category completes the exhibition of 50 banners – all hung on light posts in downtown Hendersonville and along Historic 7th Avenue.

The project’s objective is to create a colorful outdoor gallery experience for all ages, making Hendersonville an exciting and unique art destination. The ArtScape Hendersonville banner project is a collaborative effort of the Art League of Henderson County, the Arts Council of Henderson County, and Downtown Hendersonville, Inc. ArtScape Hendersonville received funding from the Community Foundation of Henderson County and Henderson County Tourism Development Authority.

For more information visit www.artscapehvl.org or email artscapenc@gmail.com. More information is also available on Facebook at ArtScapeHendersonville.