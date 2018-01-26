Press release from the WTS Chapter of Western North Carolina:

The Western North Carolina Chapter of WTS International is offering two scholarships for girls ages 10-17 to attend a STEM Camp of their choice in the summer of 2018. Scholarships will be up to $250 each and are open to young women residing in Western North Carolina counties including Alleghany, Alexander, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Transylvania, Swain, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey.

The application may be downloaded here. Completed applications should be returned by email to WTSofWNC@gmail.com by Wednesday, Feb. 28. Please note that awarding of a scholarship does not guarantee a spot at a local camp. Therefore, students are encouraged to go ahead and apply for or reserve a spot in the camp of their choice as soon as possible. Transportation to the camp and other associated costs above the $250 tuition award will be the responsibility of the scholar.

WTS, “Women’s Transportation Seminar,” International was founded in 1977 by a group of pioneering women in transportation who realized that women’s careers would benefit from professional development, encouragement, and recognition to support their advancement in transportation professions. Now, after more than 40 years, WTS is an international organization with more than 6,500 members (including women and men) and 79 chapters and is connected to a network of 40,000 transportation professionals. Local chapters generate high-caliber professional development and networking opportunities for WTS members.

The WTS Chapter of Western North Carolina works to make a difference in the lives of girls by raising money and offering programs and activities that will encourage them to take courses in math, science, and technology, which are the stepping stones to exciting careers in transportation and other planning and engineering professions. Additionally, they provide education and networking to advance the field of transportation professionals throughout the western region.