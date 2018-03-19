Press release from Haywood Community College:

The Small Business Center at Haywood Community College will offer a free seminar called, “Your Small Business Taxes,” Tuesday, April 3, 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the HCC Regional High Technology Center Auditorium.

In this seminar, attendees will gain a solid understanding of taxes required for small-business owners and develop the best tax strategy for their business. Participants will become familiar with the latest tax forms and procedures for both state and federal taxes. This seminar will show how everyday business decisions can have tax implications that can affect your bottom line. Your Small Business Taxes is important for both new and experienced business owners.

The speaker is Karen Bargsley of the NC Department of Revenue.

Visit SBC.Haywood.edu or call 828.627.4512 for additional information or to register today. Thinking about starting a business in Haywood County or growing an existing business? Take advantage of the programs, services, and resources provided by the Small Business Center. The NC Community College’s Small Business Center Network facilitates an economic impact in 90 percent of all NC counties each year and ranks number one in the U.S. for total business seminars and participants. In addition, the network helps start an average of over 700 businesses every year and works to create and retain 3,800 jobs annually for North Carolina. Visit ncsbc.net for more information.